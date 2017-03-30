Girls Inc. NSV seeks nominees for annual awards brunch

Girls Inc. of the Northern Sacramento Valley is seeking nominations to honor four people at its annual community awards, the May 7 Champions for Girls Brunch.

Three local individuals (women, men or youth) will be honored for the personal, professional or volunteer contributions each has made to benefit youth or women in Shasta or Tehama counties. The non-profit will also recognize one person who has directly helped Girls Inc. NSV as an organization, supporting its mission, “Inspiring all girls to be strong, smart and bold.”

To nominate someone by the April 7 deadline, call (530) 527-7767, email girlsincNSV@gmail.com, or find the nomination form below.