Girl’s bicycle stolen in November found in Bella Vista

On November 10, 2016, at approximately 4:00 P.M., an unknown suspect stole a lime green Redline BMX bicycle off a vehicle parked at Safeway, 1070 East Cypress Street in Redding. The bicycle belonged to a 7 year old girl who used it for participating in BMX races. The theft was covered by local news outlets, and the story circulated on social media.

On Wednesday, December 21, 2016, at approximately 1:30 P.M., Investigators from the Redding Police Department, assisted by the Redding Neighborhood Police Unit, the Shasta County Sheriff’s Department, and a Redding Police Department K9, served a search warrant regarding an unrelated investigation at 11958 Buena Vista Court in Bella Vista.

During the search warrant, Redding Police Department K9 Officer Nolan Guiducci, who took the original theft report, recognized the stolen bicycle due to its unique color. The bicycle had received some minor damage during the time it was stolen, but was largely intact.

The victim’s mother was contacted who confirmed the bicycle was her daughter’s stolen BMX racing bike. Officer Guiducci met with the victims and returned the bicycle just in time for Christmas.

Investigators arrested Sarci Haug, 23 years of Redding, on an outstanding arrest warrant. Haug was listed as one of Shasta County’s Most Wanted. The primary occupant of the residence, Jason Dalton Singleton, 44 years of Bella Vista, was not at home when the warrant as served. Investigators will seek charges against Singleton for possession of stolen property, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, and possession of metal knuckles.

Haug was booked into the Shasta County Jail with a bail of $100,000.00.