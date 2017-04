On Saturday, April 15, 2017, Giff’s Steakburger, located in the Mission Square on Bechelli Lane, in Redding will be hosing the Next Annual Ugly Car Show.

The event is opened to all classic cars and bikes from11:00 am until 2:00 pm.

During the car show, Giff’s Steakburger will provide a fabulous special lunch of a famous Ugly Burger, fries and soda for only $10. Eat Fun for the whole family. For more information call 223-3586