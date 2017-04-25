Gear-up for the Shasta Bike Challenge at the Spring Spin Kick-Off Celebration

Where will your bike take you?

Shasta Bike Month gears up this year with the Spring Spin Kick-off Celebration on Thursday, April 27 (4-7 pm) in Turtle Bay Exploration Park’s Quarry Plaza just north of the Sundial Bridge. Featuring music, food trucks, free bicycle checks by mechanics, bicycle-related resources, an opportunity to give input to transportation officials and more –this event has everything you need to dust off your bike and start riding this spring. Teams registered for the Shasta Bike Challenge can pick up swag and Team Kits at the Spring Spin event. This free event is presented by Owens Healthcare, Turtle Bay Exploration Park and other community partners.