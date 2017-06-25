Fundraiser for Whitmore family that lost their home to fire

Teresa Neal of Whitmore, lost her home to a fire on Wednesday evening. Sadly, Teresa does not have insurance on her older mobile home (not insurable) and as a community and friends to Whitmore, we are hoping for donations of money, gift cards, and prayers to help her and her daughter clean up the fire, remove the debris, and start over.

On June 28, 2017, a fundraiser potluck dinner will be held for the family from 5:30 to 7:30 pm at the Whitmore Community Center. Please bring a dish to share and join us as we rally around Teresa.

We are seeking gift cards to: Safeway, Dollar Store, Home Depot, Target, Walmart, JC Penney, Gas Cards

We are seeking funds for: Dumpster (Waste Management) and monies for permits etc.

For further information call: Jeanine Theobald 472.1529. Please mail your contribution to:

Grace Community Church or the Whitmore Adventist Church

P.O. Box 62 P.O. Box 263

Whitmore, CA 96096 Whitmore, CA 96096