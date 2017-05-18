Free old time fiddle and bluegrass concert this Sunday

THE OLD TIME FIDDLERS CONCERT, OPEN MIC & BLUEGRASS JAM

On Sunday, May 21, 2017, Old Time Fiddlers will be hosting a free Old Time Fiddle & Fiddle Bluegrass Concert at the Palo Cedro Community Center, 20237 Old-Forty Drive, Redding.

The jamming will begin at 1:00 p.m. with featured band “Ten Mile Station” performing at 2:00 p.m. The event will then be followed by an open mic. If interested in performing, come early to sign up. If you have a band and want to perform for the concert portion, talk to one of the organizers at the jam.

The event usually ends around 4:00 p.m.