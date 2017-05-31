Free Old Time Fiddle and Bluegrass Concert featuring “The Old Time Jam Band” this Sunday

On Sunday, June 4, 2017, the Old Time Fiddlers will be sponsoring a free open mic and bluegrass jam at the St. James Lutheran Church, 2500 Shasta View, Redding. The jamming will begin at 1:00 p.m. with a free Old Time Fiddle & Bluegrass Concert featuring “The Old Time Jam Band” performance at 2:00 p.m. followed by the open mic. Those wishing to perform need to come early to sign up, if you have a band and want to perform for the concert portion talk to us at the jam. This event usually shuts down at about 4:00 p.m.