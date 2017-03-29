FREE Healthy Kids Choice Meal during the month of April

Local restaurants are offering a FREE Healthy Kids Choice Meal with the purchase of an adult meal during the month of April to celebrate the Week of the Young Child (April 22-29, 2017). Damburger, Déjà vu, Fat Daddy’s Gourmet BBQ, Rita’s Kitchen, Taqueria Los Gordos (Pine St. location) and Manhattan Bagel all have a kids menu’s featuring healthier choices. They are helping to make the healthy choice the easy choice. Each meal has a lean meat, a fruit, vegetable and/or whole grain, water, low-fat milk, or 100 percent juice. This is a great option for families who eat out but want a healthy option for their kids. Recent data indicates, Shasta County youth consume fast food at least once a week. Only 46 percent of children ages 11 and under have consumed five or more servings of fruits and vegetables in the past 24 hours.

“We are excited to be a part of the Healthy Kids Choice program and offer this Healthy Kids Choice coupon to families.” says Rita Whetstine, owner of Rita’s Kitchen.

Healthy Kids Choice restaurants are also offering kids up to age 5 a FREE book during the Week of the Young Child.

“Thanks to First 5 Shasta we are able to give children a book for free! Parents can read to their children while they wait for their meal.” said Julie Malik, owner of Damburger.

If you are interested in becoming a Healthy Kids Choice Restaurant please contact Ereka at 225-5126.

Go to heatlhyshasta.org to get your coupon.