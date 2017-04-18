Fourteen Shasta County schools recognized for 2016 California Star Honor Roll Program

Recognized by California Business Community for High Achievement

California Schools Selected for Prestigious Honor Roll issued by The Campaign for Business & Education Excellence

Fourteen Shasta County schools have been selected by Campaign for Business and Education Excellence (CBEE) as one of 1402 public schools to receive the title Star Honor Roll School Program in California.

2016 Honor Roll- HIGH SCHOOOL — Shasta Charter Academy, Fall River Junior-Senior High and Enterprise High; 2016 Honor Roll- MIDDLE SCHOOL—Mountain View Middle; 2016 Honor Roll- ELEMENTARY—Chrysalis Charter, Columbia Elementary, Cottonwood Creek Charter, Mistletoe Elementary, Boulder Creek Elementary, Junction Elementary, Millville Elementary, Manzanita Elementary, Turtle Bay and Stellar Charter

Schools receiving this distinction from the California business community have demonstrated consistent high levels of student academic achievement, improvement in achievement levels over time and reduction in achievement gaps among student populations.

CBEE Star Schools are those with significant populations of socio-economically disadvantaged students that have shown a significant increase in grade-level proficiency over time. CBEE Scholar Schools are schools that are showing significant levels of academic achievement, but do not have a significant socio-economically disadvantaged student population.

Through the Honor Roll School program, CBEE identifies and recognizes higher performing schools in the state, particularly higher poverty schools that are closing achievement gaps and those with a focus on STEM proficiency. The CBEE Honor Roll is the only school recognition program in the state using only student achievement outcomes as the criteria and is a growing resource for all schools to learn about best practices that increase student achievement. CBEE utilizes data from the non-profit Educational Results Partnership, the largest longitudinally-linked, actionable school data system in the country.

Honor Roll school for the 2016 California Honor Roll presented by Educational Results Partnership (ERP) and the Campaign for Business and Education Excellence (CBEE). Honor Roll schools will receive recognition in the press as a leader in student achievement and will be provided with a free banner to display on campus. They will also be featured on our website where educators and policy makers seek out high performing schools so that they can replicate success.

The 2016 Honor Roll recognizes public elementary, middle, and high schools that demonstrate consistently high levels of student academic achievement, improvement in achievement over time, and reduction in achievement gaps. For high schools, Honor Roll recognition includes high college readiness in students. This year, the California Honor Roll recognized 1,866 higher performing, higher poverty schools that are distinguished for their academic achievement and for closing achievement gaps.

