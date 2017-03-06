Forum tackles stigma and myths surrounding psychiatric medications

“Just think positive thoughts!” “Have you tried yoga or changing your diet?” “He’d be fine if he just took his meds.”

These are common refrains that can re-enforce painful misconceptions about people who take psychiatric medications.

Unlike medications for other chronic diseases like diabetes or high blood pressure, psychiatric medications carry the burden of many stigmas. These stigmas can cause people struggling with mental health challenges to feel weak or misguided, and they often discourage people from seeking help or using medications.

To address these stigmas, Stand Against Stigma is proud to present its third quarterly forum “Managing Meds” during which local advocates and clinicians will discuss the realities of taking medication. The forum, which will be held 5:30-8 p.m. Wednesday March, 8, 2017, will feature a panel including an HHSA psychiatrist and presenters from the Brave Faces speakers bureau who will discuss their own experiences with psychiatric medications.

A reception with live music will be held from 5:30 to 6 p.m., and the speaker forum and community dialogue will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at the United Methodist Church community room, 1825 East St., Redding.

Participants will cover various topics about medication including the benefits and side effects, why they may have initially avoided medications, the complexity of finding the right medication and the role of medication in recovery. The panel includes:

Carrie Jo Diamond – Executive Director of NorCal OUTreach Project, Brave Faces speaker

Chris Paradis – Shasta County Employee and Brave Faces speaker

Christopher Brick – Shasta College student and Brave Faces speaker

Shepard Greene – HHSA Psychiatrist

This forum is sponsored by Shasta County Health and Human Services Agency in conjunction with its many community partners and advisory boards. Funding is provided through the Mental Health Services Act. To learn more about how Shasta County residents are changing minds about mental illness, visit www.StandAgainstStigma.com.