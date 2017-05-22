Forest Service to provide guided evening hike to enjoy reflection of the full moon rise above Shasta Lake 

On June 9, 2017, Park Interpretive Specialist Valerie Glowinski will be leading a guided evening hike on the Bailey Cove Trail at Shasta Lake from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. The Bailey Cove Trailhead is located off I-5 at Exit 695.

The “Full Moon Hike” will be on a trail of 3.1 miles in length and the hike will take approximately three hours and proceed at a slow pace. There will be time to watch the full moon rise over Shasta Lake, be able to listen for the animals that come out at night and learn about the sites along this loop trail. Learn about the “Full Strawberry Moon” and other fun information about our forest. Bring the kids for a memorable evening of fun in Shasta-Trinity National Forest.

Hikers are advised to wear hiking shoes, and appropriate clothing for the weather. Hikers are also advised to bring insect repellent, a flashlight or headlamp, and water.