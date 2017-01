Foothill Area Little League is now registering for the 2017 spring baseball and softball for ages 4 through 16 years of age.

Signups will be on 1:00 to 4:00 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 7, at Dick’s Sporting Goods, 5:30-8:00 p.m., Wed. Jan. 11 at Goodtimes Pizza in Palo Cedro, and 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Nor Call Complex Batting Cages, 3065 Crossroads Dr., Redding.

Tryouts for both baseball and softball will be at 1:00 p.m. on Jan. 21 and 28 at Junction School.