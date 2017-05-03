Food and Farm News—Wine shipments set records in both domestic and export markets

Wednesday, May 3, 2017

Rice farmers try to make up for lost time

June 1 . More than a half-million acres of rice will be planted in California, according to government estimates. Despite the early struggles, rice farmers say they remain optimistic their season will turn out fine. Warmer, drier weather in the Sacramento Valley will help rice farmers work to catch up on planting their crops. Throughout April, soggy fields slowed preparations for rice planting. That will make May a busy month, as farmers say they want to have rice planted by. More than a half-million acres of rice will be planted in California, according to government estimates. Despite the early struggles, rice farmers say they remain optimistic their season will turn out fine.

Citrus farmers protest import decision

A decision on lemon imports from Argentina worries California citrus farmers. The U.S. Department of Agriculture finalized rules this week allowing lemons from northwestern Argentina to enter the United States. Groups representing California citrus farmers say the decision “will open the floodgates to pests and diseases.” The groups say the bacterium that causes a fatal citrus disease has been present in Argentina since 2012.

Vegetable availability increases

Have you been eating your vegetables? The amount of fresh vegetables available to the average American rose slightly in 2016, according to new figures from the federal government. Fresh-vegetable availability increased 1 percent to about 188 pounds per person, with potatoes, lettuce and tomatoes the top three types. About three-quarters of the vegetables consumed in the U.S. were grown domestically.

Wine shipments set records

Shipments of California wine have increased for a fourth straight year. The Wine Institute says shipments set records last year, in both domestic and export markets. The institute’s report says population trends helped propel domestic wine sales, as more members of the millennial generation reached drinking age. In export sales, the European Union represented the top foreign market for California wine.