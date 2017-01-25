Food and Farm News for the week of Jan. 25—With almond season upon us, beehives are on the move

Wednesday, January 25, 2017

CVP holds off on water-supply estimate

Even with a well above-average Sierra snowpack and rivers swollen by flood releases from reservoirs, federal water officials remain cautious about agricultural water supplies. Managers of the federal Central Valley Project say it’s too early to estimate whether farm customers in the San Joaquin Valley can expect more water than the 5 percent supply of last year. The CVP will make its first official projection of water supplies next month.

Drying trend allows return to farm work

With much of California slated to dry out during the next few days, farmers will welcome the opportunity to return to work that has been delayed by the January storms. Orchard and vineyard farmers, for example, say offseason chores such as pruning have been postponed due to rain and mud. But most say they’ll gladly make the trade-off to replenish water supplies that have been lacking during recent dry years.

Key season begins for beekeepers, farmers

About 1.8 million beehives are being moved into California orchards, in preparation for this season’s almond bloom. Bees will pollinate almond blossoms, which typically begin to appear in mid-February. Beekeepers from California and throughout the nation place hives in orchards in advance of the bloom. Almond farmers take steps to encourage bee health, such as planting bee-friendly crops in orchards to provide forage for the insects.

Bill seeks greater enforcement of ‘buy American’ rule

Farm groups hope the Trump administration’s “buy American” ethic will pave the way for legislation to assure that school districts purchase American-grown food for the school lunch program. Rules require districts participating in the federal program to buy food from domestic sources, but provide options to bypass the requirement. The California Canning Peach Association and other groups back legislation to enhance enforcement of the buy-American rule.