Food and Farm News – week of Jan. 18 – Flooded northern California fields may not show damage for months

Wednesday, January 18, 2017

Southern California farmers hope for more rain

There’s rain forecast this week for many parts of Southern California, and that’s welcome news for farmers in the region. Whereas Northern California has seen powerful storms during January, rainfall totals to the south remain below average. Farmers in Santa Barbara County have had to prune some of their avocado trees down to stumps, due to lack of water. A farmer who grows wheat in northern Los Angeles County says he needs more rain to assure he can plant his crop.

Flooded fields may not show damage for months

In areas of Northern California where rivers and streams have overflowed their banks, farmers assess the impact of flooding on their crops. In many cases, the possibility of damage will hinge on how long the crops remain under standing water. University of California farm advisors say flooded alfalfa fields may not show any damage for months. Advisors encourage farmers to inspect alfalfa fields carefully once they drain.

Biologists study ways to help salmon

How best to use water to help protected fish remains a disputed topic, and a new study indicates one current method may have only limited benefit. The fishery consulting firm Fishbio says releasing water from reservoirs in prescribed “pulse flows” does not appear to stimulate salmon migration. The firm studied salmon in the Stanislaus River. It says other actions, such as installing a rock barrier in a specific location, appeared to do more good.

UCSB focuses efforts against avocado pest