Food and Farm News—Weather has affect on vegetable harvests

Wednesday, March 15, 2017

Weather affects vegetable harvests

Warm weather in the desert and rainy weather on the coast could conspire to disrupt supplies of fresh vegetables this spring. Farmers along the Central California coast say their vegetable planting has been slowed by winter storms. At the same time, warm temperatures in desert growing regions has meant an early end to harvests there. Vegetable marketers say supplies and prices could be affected for a while, until coastal harvests hit full stride.

Forest problems continue

The wet winter hasn’t solved problems facing California forests. Experts told a California Farm Bureau conference that tree mortality, bark beetle infestations and overgrown landscapes continue to threaten the Sierra Nevada. The U.S. Forest Service estimates more than 100 million trees have died since 2010. The service’s regional forester said it has cleared about 280,000 trees, mainly in areas where people could be harmed.

Projects may apply for water bond money

Applications opened Tuesday for bond money to help build new water storage projects in California. The California Water Commission will decide what projects qualify for money from the Proposition 1 water bond voters approved in 2014. The bond will invest in the public benefits of water projects, including ecosystem improvements, water quality, flood control and recreation. Backers of individual projects will pay the remaining costs.

Recycled rice husks create sturdy boards