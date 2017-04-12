Food and Farm News—Water project announces delivery increase

Wednesday, April 12, 2017
Water project announces delivery increase
Farmers south of the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta who buy water from the federal Central Valley Project will now receive full supplies. Project operators announced Tuesday they will increase deliveries from the 65 percent forecast last month. That will benefit the region’s groundwater aquifer but comes too late to encourage farmers to plant additional crops. Farmers in the Klamath Project on the Oregon border also will receive full water supplies.
Reservoir operators prepare for melting snow
With the spring snowmelt season about to begin, reservoir operators work to make sure their facilities will be ready to capture the runoff. The Sierra Nevada snowpack stands at more than 170 percent of average. Operators of facilities such as the Don Pedro Reservoir on the Tuolumne River say their goals are to prevent flooding while providing farmers with the irrigation water they need, and carrying over as much water as possible for the future.
Study links export demand to job growth
Increased demand for U.S. agricultural exports would lead to new jobs, according to a federal report. The study says a 10 percent boost in foreign demand would create more than 41,000 new jobs in the U.S. California would add the most jobs, with more than 17,000 being added to payrolls under the study’s model. The great majority of the new jobs would be in metropolitan counties.
Food-price survey shows decline in costs
A springtime marketbasket survey shows lower prices for a number of foods. The American Farm Bureau Federation checked the cost of 16 food items–and said prices for 11 of the 16 had decreased from a year ago. Overall prices for the food items declined 6 percent, led by lower costs for eggs, beef, chicken, pork and cheese. Farm Bureau says the reductions reflect lower on-farm prices for many products.