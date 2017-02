Food and Farm News—Valentine’s Day means brisk business for California floral sector

Strong exports and an increase in domestic demand have encouraged U.S. farmers to plant more pulses –dried beans, lentils and peas–with production of lentils and chickpeas set to reach a record high for the 2016-17 marketing year. A growing interest in healthy snacks and gluten-free foods has increased American consumption of pulse products. Retail sales of chickpea-based hummus, for example, have exploded from less than $10 million in the 1990s to as much as $800 million in recent years.