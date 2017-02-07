Food and Farm News—Valentine’s Day means brisk business for California floral sector

Wednesday, February 8, 2017

Valentine’s Day means brisk business for California floral sector

Study suggests grapes may help protect against Alzheimer’s disease

U.S. production of pulses on track for record-breaking year

California growers of cling peaches face a volatile future due to mounting challenges from increased labor costs and stiff price competition from China, Greece and Chile, according to the California Canning Peach Association. California grows nearly all the nation’s cling peaches, used mainly for canning and baby food. In a bid to secure the future of the crop, growers are turning increasingly to mechanized harvesting to lower labor costs, and are focusing on high quality and advocating for a “Buy American” provision for school-lunch program purchases to drive demand.