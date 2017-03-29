Food and Farm News—U.S. Department of Agriculture says California honey production improves

Wednesday, March 29, 2017
Season’s key snow survey to be held
What’s considered the year’s key snow survey will be conducted Thursday by the state Department of Water Resources. The start of April is traditionally considered the peak for the Sierra snowpack, before it begins to melt and run off into rivers and reservoirs. Electronic readings posted Tuesday showed the snowpack at more than 160 percent of average, statewide. In addition, the state says rainfall has been nearly twice average at key sites this season.
Cotton plantings to increase
Improved water supplies in the San Joaquin Valley will encourage farmers to plant more cotton. The California Cotton Ginners and Growers Association says its preliminary survey shows cotton acreage could increase about 17 percent this year, compared to what farmers harvested last year. But the association says farmers’ enthusiasm for planting more cotton has been “tempered” by a less-than-full water allocation from the federal Central Valley Project.
California honey production improves
Honey production recovered in California last year, according to a new report. The U.S. Department of Agriculture says California beekeepers collected more than 11 million pounds of honey in 2016, up 35 percent from the previous year. The state had more than 310,000 honey-producing bee colonies. California ranked fourth in the nation in honey production, behind North Dakota, South Dakota and Montana.
Grocery shopping pattern changes
Where do you buy groceries? Most of the money Americans spend on food to be consumed at home still goes to traditional supermarkets. But the U.S. Department of Agriculture says that proportion has been declining during the past 20 years. A growing proportion of food dollars goes to what USDA calls “nontraditional store formats,” including supercenters, dollar stores and club stores. Supermarkets’ share has declined from 80 percent to 62 percent.