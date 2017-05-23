Food and Farm News—Trump administration proposes a $228 billion reduction in federal farm and nutrition spending

Wednesday, May 24, 2017

Budget proposal reduces farm and food spending

Discussions of federal spending on food and agricultural initiatives has opened, with the release of the Trump administration budget proposal . The plan proposes a $228 billion reduction in federal farm and nutrition spending over 10 years. The American Farm Bureau Federation expressed concern about the proposal, and said it will ask Congress to maintain programs that are vital to farmers and rural communities.

Pest increases following wet winter

The wet winter in California has helped a pest establish a greater foothold in coastal berry fields. A University of California farm advisor says he’s seen an “uptick” in light brown apple moth damage. Rainy weather prevented farmers from entering their fields to treat against the moth, and the pest took advantage. Discoveries of the light brown apple moth make it more difficult for berry farmers to ship their crops to other states and nations.

Seaweed-based gel may improve ant control

Using a biodegradable gel based on seaweed, researchers say they may have found a new way to control ants . Experts at the University of California, Riverside, say the ant bait appears effective at controlling invasive Argentine ants. The researchers have tested the ant bait for home use, and say it may have advantages compared to current ant-control methods. The bait will be tested at commercial citrus farms this summer.

Cotton crop will be larger

A brighter outlook for both crop prices and water supply leads California farmers to plant more cotton. In some cases, farmers have planted cotton on land where they had grown tomatoes, because prices for tomatoes have declined. A survey by a cotton growers’ organization estimates farmers will plant more than 250,000 acres of cotton in California this year, up about 15 percent from a year ago.

