Food and Farm News—Sweet-corn harvest accelerates to meet July 4th holiday

Wednesday, June 28, 2017

Heat wave impacts will take time to assess

It will be weeks, if not months before California farmers can fully assess the impacts of the recent heat wave that hit many parts of the state. Harvest time will tell the story for most crops. Growers of processing tomatoes, for example, anticipate possible reduced yields. One farm advisor noted a positive outcome of the extreme temperatures: It could help tomato-plant breeders refine their efforts to develop heat-tolerant varieties.

Sweet-corn harvest accelerates to meet holiday demand

If you plan on enjoying corn on the cob this Fourth of July, California farmers have you covered. Sweet-corn harvest is going full speed, as retailers promote it ahead of the holiday. Some growers see sales volume quadruple during this time. Sweet corn is mostly harvested by hand and often at night when temperatures are lower. Once out of the field, the ears are kept cool so the kernels stay sweet and tender.

Food-price survey shows cookout cost drops slightly

Your Fourth of July cookout will cost less this year, according to an informal survey . The American Farm Bureau Federation checked the cost of hot dogs, cheeseburgers, pork spare ribs, potato salad, chocolate milk, watermelon and other cookout favorites, and found prices overall had dropped slightly from a year ago. Farm Bureau attributes the reduction mostly to lower on-farm prices for meat and dairy products.

Report labels California’s rural roads as deficient, dangerous

California’s rural roads rank among the worst in the U.S., according to a national report . The report finds California the third-worst in the nation for the condition of rural roads–and that the rate of traffic fatalities on rural roads is the nation’s second-highest. California Farm Bureau President Paul Wenger called for making transportation-system upgrades a priority, saying “the whole nation depends on rural California for food and farm products.”