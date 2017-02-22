Food and Farm News—Storms bring impacts to farms, ranches

Wednesday, February 22, 2017
Storms bring impacts to farms, ranches
Farmers and ranchers continue to assess the impact of storms that surged through California during the Presidents’ Day weekend. A number of orchards and vineyards in Northern and Central California remain flooded as a result of this and earlier storms. Trees and vines could be vulnerable to root disease if floodwaters don’t drain soon enough. The storms arrived during almond pollination season, but farmers say they remain hopeful weather in coming days will reduce any problems.
Farmers move dairy cows in advance of rising water
Several dairy farmers along the Tuolumne and San Joaquin rivers had to relocate their cows, because of rising water in the rivers. Dairy organizations had gathered farmers earlier, preparing them for the possibility of flooding. On beef cattle ranches, heavy rains washed out some privately maintained roads, making it hard for ranchers to reach their animals, and muddy pastures have limited ranchers’ ability to reach herds on horseback.
Water, markets influence planting plans
Grain and hay fields that have flooded could ultimately suffer reduced yields. Farmers of other field crops will find their planting delayed. Thousands of acres were left unplanted in previous years during the multi-year drought. With more water likely to be available now, farmers say market prices will be a bigger determining factor in what they choose to grow. Prices have been weak for many field crops, forcing farmers to calculate what crops might turn at least a small profit.
Young Farmers and Ranchers schedule conference
More than 200 farmers, ranchers and people in agricultural careers will gather in Modesto this weekend for the annual California Young Farmers and Ranchers Conference. The Young Farmers and Ranchers program involves people between the ages of 18 and 35 who have an active role or an interest in agriculture. The conference will include farm tours and workshops on topics varying from social-media awareness to pest management using drones.