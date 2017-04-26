Food and Farm News—President pledges action on rural concerns

Wednesday, April 26, 2017
President pledges action on rural concerns
Farmers who met with President Trump in the White House Tuesday say they came away encouraged. The 14 farmers and ranchers in the meeting included former California food and agriculture secretary A.G. Kawamura and the president of the American Farm Bureau, Zippy Duvall. Duvall says the president pledged action to work on challenges facing agriculture. A government task force will report on regulatory and policy changes that would help rural America.
Rain brings extra weeds to forests, rangelands
They look green and lush now, but California forests and wildlands contain both desirable plants and invasive weeds that will dry out and create fuel for wildfires. University of California specialists say they expect more invasive weeds this year as a result of the state’s record rainfall. Ranchers who provide goats and sheep to graze on weedy land say they’re seeing increased business, as agencies work to reduce the future fire threat.
Almond growers stay hopeful about 2017 crop
Even though it rained frequently when their trees were in bloom, California almond farmers say they’re optimistic about the upcoming crop. Farmers and farm advisors say almond trees would have benefited from more calm weather during the bloom, to allow bees to pollinate the crop. But they say the crop looks good. Government estimators will issue an early forecast of almond production next month.
Spring marks peak time for artichoke harvest
It’s a peak season for California-grown artichokes. As with other vegetables grown near the Central Coast, artichoke farmers say their crop is off to a slow but solid start this season. Wholesale prices remain higher than a year earlier. A Castroville-area farmer says harvest is shifting from heirloom, perennial artichokes to ones that are replanted annually. Nearly all artichokes grown in the United States come from California.