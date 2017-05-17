Food and Farm News — Government forecasters say meat supplies should increase this year

Wednesday, May 17, 2017
Local groundwater agencies form
With an important deadline coming in a few weeks, counties, irrigation districts, farmers and other entities are finalizing agreements to form locally controlled groundwater sustainability agencies. The agencies will guide groundwater management in basins classified by the state as medium to high priority, under terms of a 2014 California law. Local agencies have until June 30 to notify the state of their formation.
Meat supplies should increase this year
Just in time for the traditional start of the outdoor grilling season, government forecasters said they expect larger supplies of most meats this year. A U.S. Department of Agriculture report predicted beef and pork supplies would rise nearly 3 percent, with production of chicken and turkey up nearly 2 percent. Veal and lamb prove the exceptions to the trend, with supplies of each expected to be down slightly.
Dairy groups launch new promotion
To promote the full range of dairy foods available to Americans, dairy associations have launched a campaign called “Undeniably Dairy.” The multimedia campaign will include both online and broadcast videos, digital marketing and on-farm events. The campaign will discuss nutritional and environmental topics. For instance, it says dairy farmers have reduced the amount of water used for milk production by nearly two-thirds.
More new snacks contain nuts
Trends in snack products bode well for almond growers, according to marketing analysis tracked by the Almond Board of California. The analysis shows that nuts account for a rising share of new snack products. More than 30 percent of the snack products that debuted last year contained nuts. The report credits the increase to greater availability of nuts, new research on their health attributes, and better ability to add flavorings to nuts.
