Food and Farm News — Flower sales peak for Mother’s Day—the busiest floral holiday of the year

Wednesday, May 10, 2017

Flower sales peak for Mother’s Day

coming Sunday , California flower growers and shippers With Mother’s Day, California flower growers and shippers are hopping . For many, Mother’s Day marks the busiest floral holiday of the year. Growers say they’re shipping lilies, tulips, ranunculus, irises and foliage for spring bouquets. California produces more than three-quarters of domestically grown flowers. But imports have taken a large share of the U.S. market, so California growers urge buyers to seek out domestic blooms.

Cherry harvest accelerates

A good start to their fast-moving harvest encourages California cherry growers. Cherries appear to have avoided serious problems from rainy spring weather, and farmers report a good-sized, high-quality crop. Harvest has been accelerating in the southern and central San Joaquin Valley and will soon move into northern districts. The California Cherry Board says it expects the state’s overall crop to be larger. California cherry harvest will continue until mid-June.

Shelters in river provide salmon habitat

Work has ended in what’s considered a first-of-its-kind project to benefit chinook salmon in the Sacramento River. A Northern California farm partnered with state and federal agencies to place 25 salmon shelters in the river near Redding. Made of tree trunks and root wads bolted to boulders, the shelters allow juvenile salmon to avoid predators and fast-moving water. Experts will evaluate the shelters’ effectiveness in helping salmon in the river.

Report tracks trade in organic foods

International competition for organic food markets is “likely to increase considerably,” according to an updated assessment from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The report says demand for organic foods continues to grow in both the United States and other nations. Canada and Mexico accepted most exports of U.S.-grown organic foods last year, and apples, grapes and lettuce were the nation’s top organic exports.