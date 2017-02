Food and Farm News — Farmers welcome lifting of evacuation order

Wednesday, February 15, 2017

Farmers welcome lifting of evacuation order

Tuesday , also disrupted operations at food-processing plants. Crops grown in the area include peaches, prunes, walnuts, almonds, olives, kiwifruit and rice. Cattle ranchers say their animals have been safe on high ground. The Oroville Dam evacuation order brought logistical headaches to farmers and ranchers within the affected area–but little damage was reported. The evacuation order, which was lifted, also disrupted operations at food-processing plants. Crops grown in the area include peaches, prunes, walnuts, almonds, olives, kiwifruit and rice. Cattle ranchers say their animals have been safe on high ground.

Change in Shasta operations could cut supplies

Storage in California’s largest reservoir, Shasta Lake, has swollen to 135 percent of average–but proposed constraints on water releases could reduce the amount available from the reservoir this summer. A federal agency recommends changing temperature-management guidelines for Shasta Lake to help salmon. Water agencies say the potential change could reduce supplies for food production, city use, wildlife refuges and other purposes.

Wine exports post record value

Tuesday by the San Francisco-based Wine Institute. The group tallied wine exports valued at more than $1.6 billion, up slightly from the previous year. But the volume of wine exports declined about 10 percent, in part due to trade barriers imposed by other nations. About 90 percent of U.S. wine exports come from California. The value of U.S. wine exports set a record last year, according to figures released by the San Francisco-based Wine Institute. The group tallied wine exports valued at more than $1.6 billion, up slightly from the previous year. But the volume of wine exports declined about 10 percent, in part due to trade barriers imposed by other nations. About 90 percent of U.S. wine exports come from California.

World Ag Expo opens 50th show