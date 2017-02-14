Food and Farm News — Farmers welcome lifting of evacuation order

Wednesday, February 15, 2017
Farmers welcome lifting of evacuation order
The Oroville Dam evacuation order brought logistical headaches to farmers and ranchers within the affected area–but little damage was reported. The evacuation order, which was lifted Tuesday, also disrupted operations at food-processing plants. Crops grown in the area include peaches, prunes, walnuts, almonds, olives, kiwifruit and rice. Cattle ranchers say their animals have been safe on high ground.
Change in Shasta operations could cut supplies
Storage in California’s largest reservoir, Shasta Lake, has swollen to 135 percent of average–but proposed constraints on water releases could reduce the amount available from the reservoir this summer. A federal agency recommends changing temperature-management guidelines for Shasta Lake to help salmon. Water agencies say the potential change could reduce supplies for food production, city use, wildlife refuges and other purposes.
Wine exports post record value
The value of U.S. wine exports set a record last year, according to figures released Tuesday by the San Francisco-based Wine Institute. The group tallied wine exports valued at more than $1.6 billion, up slightly from the previous year. But the volume of wine exports declined about 10 percent, in part due to trade barriers imposed by other nations. About 90 percent of U.S. wine exports come from California.
World Ag Expo opens 50th show
Tens of thousands of people converge on Tulare this week for an event billed as the largest of its kind. The World Ag Expo began its three-day run on Tuesday. Show organizers say the expo hosts 1,500 exhibitors who display new technology, equipment and services for farmers and ranchers. The event also features a variety of educational seminars, including a “listening session” on upcoming federal farm legislation.