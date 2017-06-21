Food and Farm News — Farmers and ranches having to deal with heat wave problem

Wednesday, June 21, 2017

Farmers monitor effects of heat wave

Record high temperatures will have implications for California farms, but the full impact won’t be known until after the heat wave breaks. Farmers implement heat-safety protocols to protect themselves and their employees on hot days. Growers of grapes, walnuts, tomatoes and other crops say they’re monitoring their crops carefully for signs of sunburn or stress. Farmers provide crops with additional irrigation to help them withstand the heat.

Livestock, poultry owners protect their animals

To keep livestock and poultry as comfortable as possible during heat waves, farmers and ranchers provide shade, cooling mist, well-ventilated barns and plenty of fresh water. Dairy farmers say cows tend to produce less milk during hot days, even when under shade and misters. Poultry producers say they adjust their birds’ diet during the summer but the birds still eat less, meaning they take longer to reach market weight.

Walnuts, other foods may help in appetite control

Eating foods such as walnuts, salmon, and canola oil may help people control their appetites, according to new research . Walnuts, salmon, tuna and other foods feature polyunsaturated fats. The study indicated that eating foods rich in polyunsaturated fats may change appetite hormones, so people feel fuller for longer. The California Walnut Commission helped pay for the study.

Program certifies farms that help pollinators

A new nationwide program will certify farmers whose growing methods benefit bees . Known as “Bee Better Certified,” the program judges the amount and quality of bee habitat farms create, and their use of pollinator-friendly pest-management strategies. The U.S. Department of Agriculture provided a grant for a pilot program in Oregon, and used the occasion of National Pollinator Week to announce the program’s nationwide availability.