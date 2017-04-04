Food and Farm News — Americans consumption of fresh strawberries set record

Wednesday, April 5, 2017

Delayed water forecast dampens planting increases

There’s a sense of “what might have been” in part of the San Joaquin Valley, where farmland will remain idle because of a 65 percent water allocation that was delayed several weeks. Farmers who buy water delivered by the federal Central Valley Project say they’re planting more land than in previous years, when the project provided little or no water. But farmers say they might have planted more crops if they had known their water situation at the usual mid-February date.

Tomato farmers face tight schedule due to wet fields

As the calendar turns to April, many tomato farmers find themselves behind schedule. Wet fields in some parts of the Central Valley have prevented farmers from planting tomato transplants as early as they’d prefer. That could affect the timing of harvest later this summer, when the tomatoes will be ready to be processed into salsa, ketchup and other products. Additional rain forecast for this week could further disrupt tomato planting schedules.

Fresh strawberry consumption sets record

If you’ve been eating more fresh strawberries, you’re in good company: Americans consumed fresh strawberries in record amounts last year, according to new estimates from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. On average, each American ate just more than 8 pounds’ worth of fresh strawberries, plus another 2 pounds of frozen berries. More than 90 percent of U.S.-grown strawberries come from California farms, and the USDA says it expects acreage to stay steady this year.

Analysts check health benefits of microgreens