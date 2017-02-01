Food and Farm New for week of Feb. 1— Rains help Southern California farms that suffered through drought

Wednesday, February 1, 2017

Wolf protections prompt lawsuit

Saying the action was based on “flimsy evidence,” ranching groups have sued to overturn state protection for the gray wolf. The Pacific Legal Foundation filed the suit Tuesday on behalf of the California Cattlemen’s Association and California Farm Bureau Federation . The groups say the state Fish and Game Commission ignored healthy wolf populations elsewhere and undermined efforts to manage wolves entering California.

Strong storms test reservoir operators

As February begins following a month of above-average precipitation, reservoir managers review their response to the strong January storms. Many reservoirs had to release water before and during the storms, to make room for anticipated runoff, based on flood-control manuals for each facility. Groups representing water users say it’s crucial to capture as much water as possible during storms while maintaining flood protection.

Rains help Southern California farms

In Southern California, January rains came as a relief to farmers whose crops have suffered from ongoing drought. Much of the region remains classified as drought-stricken, but farmers call the January storms “a godsend.” The rains did slow berry and citrus-fruit harvests, and delayed farmers from preparing fields for the season. Farmers who grow wheat without irrigation say the rains should provide enough soil moisture to justify planting.

Court reviews Klamath water cutoff