First United Methodist Church to host community benefit concert to celebrate the five principles

What: Summer of Love 50th Anniversary Community Benefit Concert

When: Friday, July 21st 6-9pm

Where: First United Methodist Church 1825 East St. Redding 96001 Social Hall and back lawn

Details: This summer marks the 50th anniversary of the Summer of Love and to commemorate this occasion, First Church is hosting a community benefit concert celebrating the five principles the event was based on: peace, understanding, compassion, love, and a higher consciousness.

To honor these principles, this event will highlight the work of local advocacy groups, allies, and partners who exemplify them and are working for positive change in our community. The event will feature several local bands on 2 stages playing music from the 1967 Summer of Love as well as some of their original work. In addition to great music there will be lawn games and activities along with delicious snacks and iced drinks.

All proceeds from this event will benefit the food banks at Senior Nutrition Program, HIV-AIDS Food Bank, and the Food Pantry at First Church. Cost: $5/person or 6 cans of food Website: reddingumc.org/summer-of-love/ Facebook: facebook.com/events/1547284548669023