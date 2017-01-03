First Redding Bluegrass Jam slated for Thursday at Dill’s Deli

Redding Bluegrass Jam on Thursday January 5th from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

The first Bluegrass Jam of 2017! And it is at the new location, Dill’s Deli, 5132 Caterpillar Rd, Redding. It’s easy to find on Caterpillar Road between Market Street and I-5– just take the Twin View exit off I-5 and then head west and the first road is Caterpillar, turn right and follow it up a little ways.

Carolyn Faubel is putting on this Bluegrass Jam so if you have any questions about the jam please contact her. Standard Bluegrass Jam etiquette and jam rules apply to this event. Contact Carolyn: carolyncork@gmail.com

This is a new event location with a lot more room and much better food and drink prices. So plan on having dinner; their dinners, sandwiches and salads are wonderful! And you can buy a local brew from the cold case by the cash register.

Hope to see you there!

Thursday January 5th from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Link to map: Click Here