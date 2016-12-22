First of Its Kind Mobile App for Designated Drivers

New app treats designated drivers like VIPs, now available for iOS and Android devices

The California of Office Safety (OTS) has launched DDVIP, its designated driver mobile app. The app is the first of its kind, featuring exclusive offers and discounts to sober designated drivers at a growing list of participating bars and restaurants throughout California.

The DDVIP app lets users see which nearby bars are choosing to reward designated drivers with discounts and free non-alcoholic beverages. Essentially, it gives designated sober drivers the VIP treatment they deserve.

The DDVIP app is now available for free download on iOS and Android devices. Originally launched last year as a mobile-friendly website DDVIPCA.com, the new DDVIP app offers enhanced features, allowing users to “Map a Spot” with their current location to find DDVIP partnering establishments in their area or a “List of Spots” to search all participating bars and restaurants throughout California. Users can stay up-to-date with the latest from DDVIP and see what other users are saying via its social tab. Also through the app, for those who want to consume alcoholic beverages but also make it a point to plan ahead, users can easily order a sober ride from Uber, Lyft or Curb – all from one screen.

Designated sober drivers can view the profile of the bar they choose and use the “Offer” tab to redeem exclusive deals, with the ability to share the deal with friends on social media. The partnering bars and restaurants throughout the state have volunteered to offer nonalcoholic specialty drinks (“DDrinks”), among other perks, to designated sober drivers.

The Redding Police Department is pleased with the growing list of partnering bars and restaurants in the Redding area that are willing to reward and encourage those who choose to get their friends home safely.

While DDVIP concentrates on mobile device users, OTS also helps sponsor similar efforts by RADD, the Entertainment Industry’s Voice for Road Safety, through the use of the RADD Rewards Card.

The DDVIP app’s release coincides with California’s annual December DUI Crackdown, which runs from Dec. 13 – Jan. 1. During the crackdown period, the Redding Police Department, California Highway Patrol and over 150 participating law enforcement agencies throughout California will be conducting increased sobriety checkpoints and saturation patrols. Both the designated driver incentive programs and

enforcement measures are not only meant to keep impaired drivers off the roads, but also to raise public awareness about the dangers of driving while impaired.

For more information contact the Redding Police Department at 225-4200.

For more information about the DUI Crackdown, DDVIP and other OTS efforts, you can also visit www.ots.ca.gov or www.facebook.com/CaliforniaOTS.