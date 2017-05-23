Fire season responses start on May 29

Along with neighboring fire agencies, the Redding Fire Department is declaring May 29, 2017, as the start date to the annual fire season responses.

“This marks the start of a period of high fire danger in our community” stated Redding Fire Chief Gerry Gray.

Area residents are strongly encouraged to take defensive actions on their property and remove combustible vegetation and clutter from around homes to help protect from damaging wildfires this summer.

Over each of the past four years, the Redding Fire Department has averaged 182 wildfire responses in just the 4-to-5 months of fire season. “Fires are a significant threat to our community, particularly during the summer months. All residents are urged to clean up their properties now to reduce the fire danger” added Gray.