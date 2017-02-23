FHS alumnus Airman Scatena graduates from basic military training

U.S. Air Force Airman Anthony J. Scatena graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Scatena is the son of Suzie and Pete Scatena of Redding, Calif., and brother of Stephanie Scatena of Chico, Calif.

He graduated in 2013 from Foothill High School, Palo Cedro, Calif.