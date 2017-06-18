Female raped on Sacramento River Trail near Ribbon Bridge

On June 17, 2017, at 8:32 A.M. paramedics responded to the 2400 block of Washington Avenue on a report of an assault victim at that location. Upon arrival, paramedics contacted the female victim, who not be named for confidential reasons. They transported the victim to a local hospital where she was treated for her injuries.

Redding Police Officers contacted the victim at the hospital. The victim reported she was in the area of the Sacramento River Trail near the Ribbon Bridge when she was contacted by a white male adult, 6’0 tall, stocky build, wearing a mask, blue hoodie, green army jacket, gray sweat pants, and boots. The victim reported the suspect assaulted and raped her. After the rape, the suspect fled westbound on a dirt trail. The victim fled to the 2400 block of Washington Avenue where she called 911.

Redding Police Department K9 and officers, California Highway Patrol helicopter, and Shasta County Sheriff Deputies conducted an extensive search of the area but did not locate a suspect. The victim was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital and released.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Redding Police Department at (530)225-4214.