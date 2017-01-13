Female driving under influence hits two vehicles with unrestrained child, then flees

On January 13, 2017, at approximately 3:02 P.M, Dianne Lynn Dye, age 29, was driving a 2000 Ford Mustang in the area of the 2000 block of Hartnell Avenue. For unknown reasons, Dye lost control of her vehicle, striking another vehicle, driven by Frances Francis, age 80, head on. She then struck a parked vehicle. Both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the collision and were not injured. Dye fled from the scene of the two collisions, but was followed by a citizen. The citizen was able to safely follow Dye and provide her location to responding officers.

Redding Police officers arrived in the area and conducted a traffic stop on Dye’s vehicle, as described by the following citizen. Officers located an unrestrained eighteen month old child in the front seat of the vehicle. The child was evaluated at the scene by medical personnel and released to a family member. Dye was evaluated for driving under the influence and was found to be under the influence of an opiate. Dye was arrested for felony child endangerment, driving under the influence of drugs, and hit and run.