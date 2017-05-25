Female attempts to take four-year old; arrested for kidnapping

On May 24, 2017, at about 5:00 p.m., SHASCOM received a report of a female trying to take a child away from his mother in the area of Shasta County Community Health and Human Services located at 2460 Breslauer Way. When officers arrived, they contacted the 4 year old victim and his mother. The suspect, identified as Colleen Moore, 30 years of Redding, was also contacted in the area and was detained. The victim reported that she was pushing her son in a stroller and was approached by Moore. Moore claimed that the victim’s child was hers and she removed the child from the stroller and became very affectionate towards the child. The victim regained custody of the child and told Moore that the child was not hers and placed the child in a nearby family member’s vehicle. Moore continued to exclaim that the child was hers and she went to the car and pulled the child from the backseat through an open window. The victim confronted Moore and got her child back once again. The mother placed the child in his stroller and decided to walk away from Moore in an attempt to get away from her. While crossing Highway 273 at Breslauer in the crosswalk, Moore accosted the victim once again and demanded that she turn over the child. A disturbance occurred in the roadway which put all involved at risk due to heavy vehicle traffic.

Moore was later apprehended and booked into the Shasta County Jail for kidnapping and child endangerment.