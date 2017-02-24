Female arrested for physical assaulting step-daughter

On January 9th 2017, Kaitlyn Gift called 911 to report her four-year-old step-daughter was unresponsive (case number 17-991). Medical personal arrived and transported the victim to Mayers Memorial Hospital, where she was later life flighted to UC Davis Hospital in Sacramento. Upon the victim’s arrival to UC Davis, she was unresponsive, but alive. It was determined the victim had a brain bleed and had bruises all over her body.

During the course of the investigation it was found the bruising and head injury were the result of physical abuse from Gift. A warrant was issued for Gift for PC 273ab(b)-Assault resulting in death, coma due to brain injury, or paralysis of permanent nature of child under eight years of age. Gift was arrested on 2-23-17 and booked into Shasta County Jail with a bail of $500.000.

During the course of the investigation it was determined Aaron Bradshaw also physically abused the victim. A warrant was issued for Bradshaw for PC 273a(b)-Endangering child or causing or permitting child to suffer physical pain, mental suffering, or injury. Bradshaw was arrested on 2-23-17 and booked into Shasta County Jail with a bail of $5,000.

The victim is still at UC Davis and will continue to go through a long recovery process.