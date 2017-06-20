Felon with stolen car takes law enforcement on 12.4-mile pursuit

On Tuesday, June 20, 2017, at 3:42 a.m., Shasta County Sheriff’s deputies located a reported stolen vehicle traveling southbound on Hwy 273 near Westwood Village. Deputies attempted to conduct an enforcement stop on the vehicle in the Circle K parking lot located in Westwood Village. A female exited the passenger side and left on foot. The vehicle, a 2013 Ford Taurus, sped out of the parking lot and led deputies on a 12.4-mile pursuit.

The pursuit continued southbound Hwy 273 to Canyon Rd. The vehicle continued southbound Canyon Rd and continued southbound Happy Valley Rd. while reaching speeds of 80-100 m.p.h.

The vehicle continued eastbound Olinda Rd. towards the City of Anderson, where a spike strip was deployed by Anderson Police Department. The spike strip was successful and disabled the vehicle on South Street near West St. in Anderson, CA.

The driver, and sole occupant of the vehicle, later identified as Jason Gray, was taken into custody without further incident. Deputies also located items believed to be stolen property from a recent residential burglary in Shasta County.

Gray was subsequently arrested for 2800.2 CVC-Felony evading, 496d PC- Possession of stolen property and two outstanding felony warrants. Gray was found to be on Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS) out of Tehama County.