Families gather on a beautiful day for the Palo Cedro Community Park Easter Egg Hunt

By Judy La Russa

With our recent excess rains, large puddles that had accumulated all over the park made an additional fun challenge for the egg seekers during this Saturday’s 2017 Palo Cedro Community Park Easter Egg Hunt. But there was no rain on this day; the annual hunt was sanctified with astounding beautiful weather.

The Easter Egg Hunt was divided into different areas based on age groups—under eight (at the large meadow), a toddler hunt for under four, and the special family golden egg. There were 5000 eggs hidden for the hundreds of children in attendance, which gave each child a basket full of candy-filled eggs donated by local businesses and dispersed by members of the California Conservation Corps.

Community Park president Ron Marin emceed the event and gave instructions for each hunt. When it came time for the family golden hunt; Marin told the crowd to be ready to look for the special egg on the south side of the park. North Cow Creek first grader Van Estill and his dad were the first to embark to the most south-eastern point and found the grand prize. After turning in the golden egg, Van was handed a large basket filled with goodies for the whole family.

After the hunts, families stayed to have lunch of hot dogs and chili and take advantage of the several craft activities for children offered by Park volunteers.

Children also enjoyed receiving face-painting, temporary Easter tattoos, and having their photos taken with the Easter Bunny; meanwhile the adults were able to purchase raffle tickets for a week’s stay on a house boat, several

Easter baskets and plants.

The name drawn for the house boat trip at the end of the day’s events was James Thomas of Redding.

Each year the park committee puts on a wonderful Easter celebration event with remarkable success. The community is truly blessed to have this essential park. Thank you to wonderful people that diligently volunteer of their time to the time-consuming progression.

For more information on the Palo Cedro Community Park go to their website http://pcpark.org/ or if you would like to become a Park volunteer or make a donation— call 547-2727.