EVT Sheriff’s Report Feb. 26—March

Feb. 26
- A resident in the 10700 block of Old Oregon Trail called at 3:48 a.m. to report subjects arrived in a black Escalade and were shining lights in caller’s windows. Suspects have now left.
- A call was received to report shooting from unknown type firearm over the last three hours in the area of Bollibokka Way and Ravine Rd in Jones Valley.
- A resident in the 29000 block of Hwy 44 in Shingletown to report three subjects were just on the caller’s property hiding using drugs. Caller chased them off, however subjects dropped their drugs and requesting deputy to pick up.
- A resident in the 22100 block of Vine Ct in Palo Cedro called to report mother-in-law came over due to caller being a fight verbal with husband and now mother-in-law is refusing to leave.
- A resident in the 20600 block of Old Alturas Rd in Palo Cedro called to report three separate packages stolen from her mailbox at house over the past few weeks. Call will be making report with postal inspector also.
- A call from a business in the 9300 block of Deschutes Rd in Palo Cedro to report unknown subject jumped off the roof to business and into a red Jeep with a door tied shut. Last seen going towards Old 44.
Feb. 27
- No reports
Feb. 28
- A resident in the 10600 block of Oak Run Rd in Millville called to request assistance in getting a male off his property. Caller is currently in Redding and will respond as well.
- A resident in the 22400 block of Boyle Lane in Palo Cedro called to report second hand information from her neighbor that an unknown subject was peeking into her garage window on Sunday.
- A call was received from a Jones Valley market to report she states her boyfriend became upset with her and threw her phone and kicked her out of the house in the 14700 block of Lamoine Drive in Jones Valley. Caller is standing by for assistance in getting some of her items.
- A resident in the 14500 block of Oak Run Rd in Oak Run called to report finding dogs entangled in a rope, in a barbed wire fence in his backyard. Unknown how long they have been there. Caller unable to free them.
- A call was received from a youth service in the 20800 block of Clairvaux Lane in Bella Vista to report a juvenile is out of control and being combative with staff. Juvenile is currently out on Sonora Trail. Juvenile was arrested.
- A resident in the 15700 block of Stagecoach Drive in Oak Run called to report house broken into. Generator and other items stolen.
Mar. 1
- A call was received to report hearing two shots from unknown firearm in the Broken Branch and Creek Trails area of Jones Valley. Caller believes it sounds like a missile being shot. Possibly coming from next door to caller’s house.
- A resident in the 27000 block of Hwy 44 in Millville called to report he was calling from Redding a received a call from subject at the house and his dogs attacked him. He is currently locked in his brown GMC pickup.
- A resident in the 13800 block of Jody Lane in Bella Vista called to report two male subjects arrived in a gray pickup with camper shell, knocked on caller’s door and have papers for her to sign. Caller states they may be process servers. Both older males in normal to day type clothing. She told them to leave and they are just standing outside.
- A resident in the 8000 block of Warner Way in Shingletown called to reports her daughter, who lives at the house, has taken her keys and wallet and refuses to return the. Female heard in background causing an argument.
- A Millville school employee in the 8500 block of Brookdale Rd in Millville called to report racoon running rampant on the premise. Caller has called Animal Control Wildlife and states to contact SHASCOM due to not having the equipment available.
- A call was received to report sometime in the last hour vehicle was burglarized in the Deschutes and Boyles Roads. Point of entry was passenger side window shattered and items taken.
- A call was received at 10:55 p.m. after hearing second hand information that three juveniles in the area of 9300 block of Deschutes Rd in Palo Cedro that are yelling and trying to flag down vehicles.
Mar. 2
- A call was received from the 36300 block of Deer Flat Rd in Viola to report her mother-in-law’s house was burglarized within the last five weeks. Point of entry was backdoor that was pried open. Unknown if anything missing, however place ransacked.
- A resident in the 11500 block of Palo Duro Rd in Bella Vista called to state she allowed her adult brother to come and stay at the house with her. He showed up with his girlfriend and this caused a fight. Subjects left and then allegedly came back and accessed house by climbing through an unlocked window. Subjects are gone again.
- A call was received from a female to report she saw an unknown subject broke into a vehicle in the Hwy 44 and Starlite Pines Rd in Shingletown and appeared to have tried to steal. Caller states then another subject picked up the suspect on a quad. Suspects; still driving in the area on dirt road possibly towards Ritts Mill.
Mar. 3
- A resident in the 7600 block of Pegnan Rd Shingletown to report ongoing issue with neighbor’s rooster crowing non-stop.
- A property owner in the 13900 block of Christian Way in Jones Valley called in regards to damage done to rental property when tenants moved out. Ex tenants also took a vehicle from the property. Caller states he contacted CHP for grand theft.
- A resident in the 14000 block of Bear Mountain Rd in Jones Valley called to report unknown subject shooting caller’s windshield with BB gun.
- A resident in the 21000 block of Yogi Bear Lane in Bella Vista called to report seeing a white light falling from the sky five minutes ago, possibly something on fire.
Mar. 4
- A resident in the 30700 block of Figaro Drive in Shingletown called to report a family just arrived at her residence at 6:48 a.m. stating the house was listed for rent on Craigslist. Caller states her house is not for rent and she never placed any ads. Caller number two is also at the location, states she has had several correspondences with the subject who placed the ad via telephone, text message and e-mail.
- A resident in the 17100 block of Buzzard Roost Rd in Round Mountain called to report ongoing issue with female attempting to live on caller’s property that was asked to leave. There are now more subjects on property.
- A construction worker called from a new property in the Whispering Winds Ct and Emigrant Trail area of Shingletown. Caller’s vehicle wasn’t in driveway while working because wife took it into town. Unknown male backed up to residence call was working in then drove off in a white Chevy ¾ ton truck with lumber rack. when caller walked outside. Caller concerned subject was going to burglarize house.
- Mar. 5
- A call received to report seeing a gray truck transporting bees into unmarked parking lot off land in the Jennifer Drive and Bear Mountain Road in Jones Valley. Caller believes this is suspicious.
- A call was received with second information of a home broken into in the 15800 block of Mill Creek Drive in Oak Run within the past few days. Caller is previous owner of lot, owns adjacent properties. Kitchen completely ransacked, unknown exactly what was taken.
- A resident in the 11400 block of E. Stillwater Way called to report home burglarized sometime within the last three days. Numerous items taken including musical instruments. Items seemed to be lined up as if suspect were planning on making a second attempt at home. Another caller called back a couple hours later to report a powder blue Ford Fiesta was seen by a neighbor in caller’s driveway during the morning hours.
- A resident in the 22700 block of Elk Trail E in Jones Valley called to report mother of caller’s juvenile showed up intoxicated. Subject is in a white Nissan Frontier in driveway and tried kicking in front door.
