Evacuations lifted due to river lowering on the Sacramento River

On Thursday, February 9, 2017 at 6:00 p.m., evacuations for the areas of Sweetbriar Ave and Castella have been lifted due to river levels lowering on the Sacramento River. Residents are now allowed to return to their homes.

The Sheriff’s Office would like to remind all residents to be prepared for any situation during inclement weather. Please have enough food (that will not spoil) and water to last you for at least three days, a first aid kit, needed medications, as well as emergency tools like a radio, cell phone, flashlight and extra batteries, a portable emergency generator that can be used in a well ventilated area, extra blankets, clothing, shoes, and money. Please stay in contact with your friends and families. If you have an emergency, remain calm and ial 9-1-1 for help.