Employee of Burney store victim of horrific deliberate fire incident

On Wednesday, 12/21/16, at approximately 07:00 P.M., deputies from the Burney Station arrived at the Rocky Ledge Shell Station in Johnson Park for a reported structure fire. Once on scene emergency personnel located a subject with severe burns. The victim was provided emergency medical treatment and then transported by air ambulance. The victim subsequently succumbed to his injuries. The victim in this incident has been identified as David Wicks and next of kin has been notified. Wicks was an employee at the store.

Detectives from the Major Crimes Unit and Deputies from the Burney Station have actively investigated the incident through the night. Surveillance video has been reviewed of the incident and the video shows a horrific chain of events.

In the video an unknown suspect is seen entering the Rocky Ledge Shell convenience store. The unknown subject starts to spray an unknown type flammable liquid and it is believed Wicks was doused with the fluid at this time. As the suspect starts to back out, the victim David Wicks emerges from behind a counter area. The suspect continues to spray fluid on the floor. The suspect then ignites the fluid causing a fire. The fire engulfs Wicks and the surrounding area.

There is no motive at this time as to why the suspect targeted Wicks. The video shows the suspect leaving on a black colored bicycle, westbound from the store. The suspect has not been identified and the suspect’s description is limited due to the suspect concealing his/her identity.

The Sheriff’s Office has provided two photos for the public to review. The first photograph shows the suspect inside the store and the second photo is of the bicycle located in the area after the incident took place. Anyone who saw the suspect before or after, or has seen someone in the area recently riding a bicycle similar to the one in the photograph, is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 530-245-6135 or email mcu@co.shasta.ca.us.

The Major Crimes Unit will be in the Burney area today continuing with the investigation