Emergency crews to train in mock airport disaster drills

Law enforcement, fire and medical-treatment crews from the City of Redding and other agencies will participate in a series of drills involving a mock aircraft collision at Redding Municipal Airport Friday and Saturday, March 17 and 18, 2017.

On Friday from 9 a.m. to noon, the Redding Airports Division, Redding Fire Department, Redding Police Department, American Medical Response, Mercy Medical Center, Shasta Regional Medical Center, the Transportation Security Administration and Civil Air Patrol will participate in a tri-annual disaster drill. The scenario will be an airplane collision resulting in a fire and multiple casualties. Crews will extinguish the fire and then triage, treat and transport numerous patients to area hospitals.

On Friday, from 1 to 5 pm, the Redding Fire Department will conduct annual Air Rescue Fire Fighting (ARFF) training for all firefighters. The same airplane simulation will be used for training.

On Saturday, from 8 a.m. to noon, Cal Fire and the Shasta County Fire Department will be using the props for training. Numerous volunteers from around the county will be participating in live fire training.

The public may see smoke from the drill in the northeast area of the airport property, near Rancho Road and Old Oregon Trail, and should be aware of emergency vehicles that may be in the area.