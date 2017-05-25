EDC of Shasta County gives comments on Grand Jury report

On May 25, 2017, Shasta EDC (Economic Development Corporation) provided its comments on the Shasta County Grand Jury report that was issued on May 23, 2017.

Link for full Grand Jury Report

Tony Giovaniello, President, Shasta EDC, said, “The Grand Jury obviously spent a lot of time researching and compiling their findings. For this reason, we want to diligently review and consider their Findings and Recommendations.”

The EDC sees the report as a detailed repository of historical information, which has value. Tony Giovaniello went on to say, “It is always good to understand events leading to decisions made in the past, and then measure the results of those investments and activities. Today, the Stillwater Business Park is a valuable-asset, as described in a Speak Your Piece article written by EDC Board Member, Joe Cerami, published in the Record Searchlight on October 29, 2016. This article clearly articulated the value of Stillwater Business Park:”

http://www.redding.com/story/opinion/speak-your-piece/2016/10/29/joe-cerami-stillwater-canchange-the-regions-economic-landscape/93857224/

Pat Corey, EDC Chairman of the Board, commented, “Our focus at the EDC is to understand the value of the Stillwater Business Park as it exists today, find target companies with needs that can be satisfied by the Park, and organize the public and private resources in our community, to move these opportunities forward.”

Tony went on to say, “When all is said and done, we respect the diligence of the Grand Jury, the Report they created, and the challenges in trying to gather and compile such a detailed Report. We also appreciate the sacrifice made by Grand Jury members in undertaking this valuable volunteer service. We will continue to evaluate their Findings and Recommendations. As in any endeavor, applying a continuous improvement process drives you to constantly review all inputs and learning, whether they come from your own activities or from others, such as the Grand Jury.”

Shasta EDC (www.shastausa.com):

The EDC of Shasta County is a 501(c)(3) California Non-Profit Public Benefit Corporation focused on growing, diversifying and maintaining a balanced economy, leading to more economic stability and sustainability for our region in the primary industries and technology sectors.