Eat chocolate in the new year to lose weight

Lose weight with chocolate?

Chocolate lovers finally catch a break after being frowned upon for decades. Recent research shows that eating chocolate five times a week or more can actually help you lose weight, improve heart health and control cholesterol, glucose and blood pressure levels. Its health benefits stem from antioxidants that can help you absorb fewer calories from fat. Some diet tips:

1. Give yourself a daily allotment of chocolate. Having boundaries is important. Decide how many of your daily calories will be from chocolate.

2. Choose dark chocolate over milk chocolate. Dark is lower in calories, and is more filling, so you can eat less to feel satisfied, according to Science Daily. Dark chocolate also has appetite-suppressing properties.

3. Include fruits, vegetables, whole grains and lean proteins in your diet. REMEMBER DON’T JUST EAT CHOCOLATE: Enjoying a variety of foods can keep your calorie count low and your nutrient count high.

Here are some low calorie dark chocolate recipes:

Homemade (sugar-free) dark chocolate candy