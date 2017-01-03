Eat chocolate in the new year to lose weight

Lose weight with chocolate?
Chocolate lovers finally catch a break after being frowned upon for decades. Recent research shows that eating chocolate five times a week or more can actually help you lose weight, improve heart health and control cholesterol, glucose and blood pressure levels. Its health benefits stem from antioxidants that can help you absorb fewer calories from fat. Some diet tips:
1. Give yourself a daily allotment of chocolate. Having boundaries is important. Decide how many of your daily calories will be from chocolate.
2. Choose dark chocolate over milk chocolate. Dark is lower in calories, and is more filling, so you can eat less to feel satisfied, according to Science Daily. Dark chocolate also has appetite-suppressing properties.
3. Include fruits, vegetables, whole grains and lean proteins in your diet. REMEMBER DON’T JUST EAT CHOCOLATE: Enjoying a variety of foods can keep your calorie count low and your nutrient count high.
Here are some low calorie dark chocolate recipes:
Homemade (sugar-free) dark chocolate candy
-
1/2 cup good quality natural or Special Dark cocoa powder
-
4 Tablespoons (1/4 cup) coconut oil, melted and cooled slightly
-
1/8 teaspoon vanilla extract
-
1-2 Tablespoons, or to taste, granulated stevia or of choice
-
Pinch salt
-
Mix the coconut oil into the cocoa powder, 1 Tablespoon at a time. Scrape down the sides and bottom of the bowl periodically to make sure it all gets incorporated.
-
Stir in the vanilla, sweetener and salt.
-
Divide between two lightly greased mini loaf pans or a lightly greased chocolate mold (here is the heart mold I used, but here is a more traditional bar mold).
-
Allow it to set at room temperature for 30 minutes, then transfer to the fridge to set completely.
-
Store in the fridge until you’re ready to eat it. This gets a little mess if kept at room temperature.
-
1 Tablespoon of stevia .Feel free to add an additional tablespoon or two to adjust to your taste.
-
If you would like to use raw or coconut sugar, you may want to grind it to a finer consistency in a coffee/spice grinder or mini food processor so that your chocolate doesn’t end up gritty.
-
Yield: 2×6″ bars or about 9-10 mini chocolate bites
Guilt-Free Dark Chocolate Bars
Ingredients
- 4 Tablespoons coconut oil
- 4 Tablespoons honey, agave, or powdered Truvia
- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract (or other flavors/oils)
- 1/2 cup + 1 Tablespoon cocoa powder
Instructions
- In a small bowl, microwave the coconut oil and honey or powdered Truvia until melted, about 40 seconds. If you use agave or liquid Stevia, you can probably add them after the coconut oil is melted.
- Stir in the vanilla extract
- Stir in the cocoa powder and stir well.
- Add mix-ins, such as chopped almonds or crisp rice and stir well.
- Spread the chocolate onto wax paper-lined sheet or into candy molds and put in the fridge or freezer until hard. This is best kept chilled to keep it firm. Enjoy!
* For powdered Truvia: place Truvia in a small grinder/food processor with a flat blade and process until fine and powdery. Measure for recipe after the Truvia has been powdered.
Sugar-Free Brownies
Ingredients
3/4 cup cocoa powder
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
2/3 cup coconut oil, divided
1/2 cup boiling water
1 cup stevia sugar substitute
2 eggs
1 1/3 cups almond flour
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/4 teaspoon salt
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease an 8-inch square pan with coconut oil.
Whisk cocoa powder and baking soda together in a bowl. Add 1/3 cup coconut oil and boiling water; mix until well blended. Add remaining 1/3 cup coconut oil, stevia, and eggs; blend well. Fold almond flour, vanilla extract, and salt into the batter.
Pour batter into the greased pan.
Bake in the preheated oven until top is dry and edges have started to pull away from the sides of the pan, 30 to 40 minutes. Let cool before cutting into 12 squares.