East Valley Times Sheriff’s Report for March 6-12

Mar. 6
- A call received to report a male dressed in baggy jeans and white shoes that appears to have mental problems came to her front door and asked to let him in and let him use phone. He then started a fight when caller asked him to leave. Currently on foot going towards Bear Mountain and Jaybird.
- A resident in the 13600 block of Bear Mountain Rd called to report unknown subjects attempted to take two vehicles that are parked on caller’s property. There is damage to ignition and subject appears to have gotten their own vehicle stuck in the mud on property.
- A resident in the 13600 block of Jaybird Way in Jones Valley called to report residence was broken into and laptops were taken.
- A resident in the 21200 block of Falling Oaks Rd in Bella Vista called to report daughter, who has been drinking is causing a fight.
Mar. 7
- A call received at 12:18 a.m. to report several subjects in a white large Dodge van with tinted windows are shooting firearms with spotlights towards the roadway in the Hwy 299 E and Sugar Pine Camp Rd area.
- A resident in the 20400 block of Old Alturas called to report for the last year there has been a strange smell near her house. Caller is having breathing problems along with her dog.
- A resident in the 11800 block of Oak Run Rd in Millville called to request possibly assisting in getting her step son out of the residence.
- A call was received from the brother and daughter of the homeowner in the 11800 block of Lewis Lane in Bella Vista. Home was burglarized sometime the previous day. Everything of value was taken including several guns.
- A resident in the 9000 block of Silver Bridge Rd in Palo Cedro called to state her son showed up and now there is a fight. Two people were arrested on warrants.
- A call came from a school in the 9700 block of Deschutes Rd in Palo Cedro to report cafeteria staff had money stolen from their personal purses. Unknown suspect at the time. School will handle at the school level.
- A call was received to report a male and female parked in a maroon Nissan behind a vacant residence in the 8800 block of Faye Lane in Palo Cedro.
- A resident in the 21800 block of Belmont Drive in Palo Cedro called to state a male jumped in front of his vehicle a hour prior while caller was leaving for work. Caller has returned now and states the male is with another neighbor and yelling at caller. Caller believes neighbors are grouping together against him for unknown reason. The neighbor called a half hour later to state CHP is on the scene of a fight in the street. Requesting SCSO to respond. Another person states that male has been speeding up and down their street.
- A resident in the 10200 block of Oriole Lane in Palo Cedro called to report she just purchased a car from a subject on Craigslist’s with her boyfriend. Vehicle hasn’t even been transferred into the caller name yet and states ex-boyfriend just stole the car and stated he was in route to Oregon. Caller also states male has her debit card and withdrew $100 from her account without permission. Caller has since cancelled the card.
Mar. 8
- A call received to report a suspicious subject with yellow bike looking into people’s yards on private road in the area of Park Ridge Drive and Dersch Rd and refusing to leave. Caller had a minor argument with subject.
- A call was received on behalf of victim and victim’s guardian in the 21500 block of Bonita Vista Rd in Palo Cedro to report residence was vandalized; broken window and door, may have been burglarized also.
Mar. 9
- A call received from a business in the 21900 block of Hwy 299 E in Bella Vista. Cal fire and EMS are at scene, EMS will be transporting patient shortly to hospital and required ARO to respond to pick up small puppy.
- A resident in the 8100 block of Star Trek Drive in Shingletown called to report she arrive home after being gone since Tuesday to find things moved around and small items missing. Point of entry was window.
- A call was received to report while her travel trailer was burglarized while parked in the 8900 block of Maynard Rd in Palo Cedro. Unknown point of entry. Jewelry is missing.
- A resident in the 11700 block of Helena Drive in Bella Vista called to report her 14-year-old left after school the previous afternoon and never returned home. Female was allowed by school staff to leave with a male subject in a 90’s white mini-van and did not check ID or sign-out female.
- A call was received from Tehama County Sheriff’s office to report approximately 15 dogs tied up on property in the 34500 block of Forwards Mill Rd in Manton. The animals are extremely emaciated and sickly.
- A call was received from the 14200 block of Bear Mountain Rd in Jones Valley to state he can’t drive and doesn’t need broken legs from the dog knocking him over. Requests dog picked up and believed he may be rabid.
Mar. 10
- A resident in the 11700 block of Helena Drive in Bella Vista called to give follow up on her missing daughter taken by a male from school. Caller received information from daughter’s friend that was received by Facebook saying that unknow male is telling family to leave the daughter alone.
- A call was received from a business in the 9300 block of Skycrest Way in Palo Cedro to report three males are in a fight at the park and ride area of the parking lot. One subject wearing a blue hoody is holding an ax.
- A resident in the 19900 block of Moose Camp Rd in Montgomery Creek says landlord who has house on same property has had loud home theater system on all night.
- A call was received from a Christian camp in the 8000 block of Mineral Rd in Viola to report business burglarized. Fuel taken from ATV’s and unknown what else taken.
- A resident in the 14700 block of Ravine Rd in Jones Valley called to report ongoing issue with unknow subject that appears to walk in the neighborhood looking into people’s houses. Caller has heard similar from neighbors as well. Male appears around approximately 11:00 p.m. for the past three nights.
- A resident in the 11300 block of E. Stillwater Way called to report rear plate stolen from vehicle’s parked on her property. Occurred sometime in the last three weeks.
- A call was received to report observing a subject hopping fence to neighbor’s yard and walking north bound on E. Stillwater Rd near 299E. Subject doesn’t appear to belong in neighborhood. Subject didn’t have anything in his hands. Subject was picked up by a heavy-set male in a white truck.
- A call was received from a school in the 30600 block of Whitmore Rd in Whitmore to report road rage incident with another parent at the school. Male attempted to run her off the road and then stopped her vehicle to cause a fight.
- A resident in the 11200 block of Old Oregon Trail called to state he purchased a vehicle from the tow yard and male just arrived at his house trying to steal it. Caller confronted him and he claimed to be the son of the prior owner and then offered the caller money to have the vehicle back. Suspect no longer at the location.
- A resident in the 20800 block of Blackfoot Trail in Bella Vista called to report unknown female arrived at caller’s house on foot and appeared to be under the influence. Female, wearing blue shirt and no shoes, states she came from the woods and didn’t know where she was or who she should call for help.
Mar. 11
- A call received by a EPA survey on a private road in the Bakus Rd and Hwy 299E in Montgomery Creek that appears to be two abandoned vehicles. One is a gray Toyota 4 Runner.
- A call was received to report ongoing issue with neighbor’s horse getting loose during the night on Hobart Rd near Frey Rd in Millville. Horse is eating all the seed out of caller’s birdfeed. Ongoing for the past three years due to owners not fixing their fences.
- A resident in the 10800 block of Rogmar Drive in Palo Cedro called to report phone scam.
- A call was received to report she was walking with her grandchildren in the neighborhood of Buena Vista Drive and Deschutes Rd in Bella Vista when a dog ran out of one yard and bit caller on the leg. The dog has now return to yard.
- A business owner in the 9400 block of Deschutes Rd in Palo Cedro called to report an unoccupied blue Dodge Avenger has been parked behind business for the last two-three days. Caller concerned it is a stolen vehicle.
- A resident in the 11900 block of Buena Vista Ct in Bella Vista called to report male and female came to house trying to get caller’s son to fight them. Yelling and screaming heard in background during the call. Subjects just left on food in unknown direction.
- A call was received to report caller passed a gray Toyota Tundra heading south bound with male driving on Airport Way near Hwy 44 in Shingletown. Female passenger appeared to be wearing a black blindfold.
- A business called in the 31200 block of Hwy 44 in Shingletown to report a balding male with beard and camo jacket just stole chocolate milk. Caller has video surveillance.
- A call was received to report a silver Nissan four-door is parked near shipping containers near the Ingot Auto Shop. The subjects have flashlights and appear to be attempting to break in the shipping containers. Two subjects were arrested: Christopher D Moreno and Jamie Fierros.
- A business in the 7000 block of Shingleglen Trail in Shingletown called to report a male named Joe took food items from store. Caller says he knows the subject.
Mar. 12
- A call received from a business in the 31200 block of Hwy 44 in Shingletown to report seeing a male, who is the suspect in theft of recovered quad in the area of the store. Last seen east bound in gray Ford Focus with a white pitbull dog in car.
- A resident in the 11800 block of Lewis Lane in Bella Vista called to report neighbor showing up at her house causing an argument over property dispute.