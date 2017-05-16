East Valley Times Sheriff’s Log — May 7 -15

These Sheriff Reports are daily abbreviated records kept by the county sheriff’s office of disturbances, police reports, and other reported criminal activity for the communities east of Redding.

May 7

A female called at 3:07 a.m. to say she and her sister got stuck in the mud on Wilson Hill at 9:00 p.m. Caller waited for a subject to pull her out of the mud however her sister wandered off and has not been seen since.

A resident in the 6900 block of Woodpecker Drive in Shingletown called to report her estranged boyfriend is outside house refusing to leave. Banging on the doors and windows. Male threw paint on the front door.

A call was received from the 29700 block of Hwy 299 E in Round Mountain to report multiple sheds broken into, unknown time frame. Caller looking through surveillance for suspect.

A call was received from the 15600 block of Phillips Rd in Oak Run to report four-year-old left caller’s house. Husband and neighbors out looking for him.

A call was received to report he moved out of a rental in the 10400 South Cow Creek Rd in Whitmore and landlord sold his motorcycles without caller’s permission. Requesting to know if civil or grand theft.

May 8

A resident in the 8500 block of Savannah Way in Shingletown called to report unknown subject fed caller’s animals alfalfa hay and opened the gate the previous night to let caller’s animals run loose. Caller has possession of all his animals now. Hay caused medical problems with horses.

A business owner in the 22000 block of Old 44 Drive in Palo Cedro called to report receiving possible scam information from suspect who wanted caller to order a large number of panels and ship to Alaska. Total cost $5760 without the shipping. Suspect wanted her to pay to ship product and he would pay the total.

A call was received from a daughter who said her parents’ house in the 11800 block of Yosemite Drive in Bella Vista was burglarized.

A resident in the 7500 block of Long Hay Flat Rd in Shingletown called to report unknown female is on the caller’s property, walked into caller’s house. Caller made female go outside. Female is currently standing in front of caller’s truck and talking to herself.

May 9

A resident in the 9500 block of Yuki Yama Lane in Palo Cedro called to report his neighbor’s dogs killed his cat leaving five 3-week kittens orphaned. Kittens taken to rescue for fostering.

A resident in the 10500 block of Hobbie Acres Drive called to report two Sthil chainsaws valued at $400-500 taken from unlocked barn.

A call was received on behalf of clients whose dog was attacked by other dogs that morning in the 21000 block of Stepheno Lane in Palo Cedro that the dog died due to puncture wound to the lung.

A resident in the 33300 block of Oren Way in Shingletown called to report fraudulent call stating he was from the government.

A resident in the 7900 block of Bass Pond Rd in Millville called to report vehicle rifled through during the night and nothing taken.

May 10

A call was received at 4:22 a.m. to report hearing noises coming from the storage yard between his house in the 21800 block of Hwy 299 E in Bella Vista and My T Fine Foods. No vehicle or subject seen. Believes possibly hear voices. States hole cut in the fence last night.

A resident in the 5600 block of Deschutes Rd called to state a homeless camp is being set up 100 feet from her house on neighbor’s property. Caller is scared because she has two small children that get on the bus on the corner. Her husband made an internet report the previous week and nothing. Robert L Stevens was arrested.

A non injury accident was report in the 9700 block of Deschutes Rd in Palo Cedro between a burgundy Ford F250 and a blue Honda Pilot.

A resident in the 21200 block of Hackett Lane in Palo Cedro called to report a letter was hand delivered to caller and enclosed with a check made out to $4500. Letter stating do not shred etc. Caller feels suspicious, believes they are trying to get caller’s account info.

A landlord from the 11500 block of Palo Duro Rd in Bella Vista called to state subjects were served with 24 hour notice to vacate earlier today and now suspects are vandalizing house and creating a fight with caller. Caller went to a neighbor’s house and is there for contact.

CHP called to report a reckless silver small sized SUV vehicle going east bound on Old Oregon Trail from Oasis is going at a high rate of speed.

A resident in the 22000 block of Suncrest Ridge in Bella Vista called to report neighbor shooting off guns. Caller believes it is to harass her and her livestock. Unknow if male is shooting at caller’s house. Caller states she knows it is allowed to shoot in county jurisdiction but still request deputy to respond.

May 11

A male called to report locating a lunch box, Iphone and set of keys in the middle of Bear Mountain Rd near Golden Trails Win Jones Valley that morning. Property was returned.

A resident in the 7700 block of Bass Pond Rd in Millville called to report four vehicles broken into. Two were locked and caller states she is unsure of the other two. Occurred overnight and numerous items taken.

A call was received from the Bass Pond Rd and Antlers Roads area of Millville to state shed broken into that night, tools and all other belongings taken. 1995 green Jeep Cherokee with ski rack and 8000Lb winch on front also taken off of the property.

A call was received to report seeing a red Geo Metro with broken out driver’s window driving throughout Old Alturas Rd and Carlie Drive area of Bella Vista. Pulling into driveways possibly casing the neighborhood. Last seen in the area of Bella Vista School.

A resident in the 10900 block of Deschutes Rd in Palo Cedro called to report the theft of riding lawnmower.

May 12

A female called at 12:05 a.m. to report a white four door Chevy truck and white van parked on Leslye Lane in Palo Cedro that is blocking the roadway. When the caller approached to try and get by the male in the white truck stated he lived in the neighborhood and was trying to see what the two subjects in the van were doing in the area. Unknown exactly what was happening.

May 13

A male is at a caller’s residence in the 9400 block of Brookdale Rd in Millville creating some type of argument. Caller’s brother allowed subject to stay with them for a few months after being ill. Subject upset due to dogs fighting and is banging on the caller’s bedroom door.

CHP called a BOLO for a vehicle involved in a drunk driving last seen leaving entrance of Pollution Point at Shasta Lake in Jones Valley. Blue Dodge Ram with camper cover, hauling boat. CHP has units in route.

Family members are in an argument in the 11600 block of Homestead Lane in Bella Vista that now turned violent.

May 14

Several calls were made from the 22200 block of Carlie Drive in Bella Vista to reporting four gunshots heard in the area.

A call was received to report he went to the 21100 block of Hackett Lane Palo Cedro the day before to test drive a vehicle was purchasing. Vehicle broke down during test drive and male took caller’s vehicle with military ID inside and refusing to return property to caller.

May 15