East Valley Times Sheriff’s Log May 16-21

These Sheriff Reports are daily abbreviated records kept by the county sheriff’s office of disturbances, police reports, and other reported criminal activity for the communities east of Redding.

May 16

A resident in the 10000 block of Rocking Horse Lane in Palo Cedro man called to state he is the victim of someone attempting to extortion.

A resident in the 14800 block of Ravine Rd in Jones Valley called to report husband was at the house for child visitation. When male was leaving, he threw shoes and food at caller. Male moved from the house during divorce procedures.

A resident in the 19900 block of Moose Camp Rd in Montgomery Creek called to report unknown suspect used caller’s personal information. Believes from a lost wallet to purchase items online. Caller contacted business and told of her listed suspects.

May 17

A call was made to report a female was involved in vandalism to another female’s vehicle at a school in the 9700 block of Deschutes Rd in Palo Cedro.

A citizen called to report a female approximately 20 years of age, is being followed by a male in a silver vehicle going north bound on Old Oregon. Male appears to be harassing the female who is with a 10-year-old juvenile.

A citizen called to report driving pass a vehicle that is pulled over in the Old Alturas and Ryan Hill Roads area. The vehicle’s window is covered with numerous towels and male is sitting in the back acting strange.

A resident in the 11800 block of Neal Lane in Bella Vista called to report a burglary to a basement of three chainsaws, toolbox and weed eater taken.

A business owner in the 30300 block of Hwy 299 E in Montgomery Creek to report that he received a call saying a subject was loitering around and look into windows behind the business. Subject las seen sitting on bench in front of location.

A resident in the 7600 block of Pegnan Rd in Shingletown called to report some type of burglary to the garage where all her belongings are stored. Sounds like a civil issue, but only able to hear every other word. Sounds like caller lives in the apartment about the garage. Caller went to hospital and other tenants that live on the property stole all her property.

May 18

A resident in the 21800 block of Mel Mar Drive in Palo Cedro called to report unknown suspect possibly entered caller’s house the previous day. Caller noticed some items moved around and believes they may have located her spare key. Nothing taken.

A call was received from the 9500 block of Crossroads Drive to report burglary to locked vehicle the previous night between 9:50 to 10:45 p.m. A bag with keys was taken.

A call was received from the 33800 block of Constellation Drive in Shingletown to report ongoing problem with grandmother’s dog fighting with other dogs causing life threatening injuries. Did the same earlier that day. Asks if ARO can come and get the dog.

May 19

A resident in the 9900 block of Deschutes Rd in Palo Cedro called to report hearing sounds of a cow in distress in the area for the past two days.

A citizen called to report seeing a dog secured to the back of a flatbed truck in the parking lot across from a business in the 22000 block of Palo Way in Palo Cedro. Dog seems to be whining for his owner and caller feels the dog is in distress.

May 20

A fraudulent phone call was made to a resident in the 6500 block of Oak Bottom Rd in Palo Cedro to regarding caller’s son in custody. Requested large amount of money.

A call was received to report a physical fight involving four females and one male in the parking lot at a school in the 9000 block of Deschutes Rd in Palo Cedro.

A resident in the 10200 block of Hummingbird Lane in Palo Cedro to ask for a deputy to respond to “scare” caller’s six-year-old juvenile who has been stealing money from caller over the past couple of days.

A motorist called to report seeing a subject down in a ditch just north of Shasta College on the west side of Old Oregon Trail. Caller didn’t stop or check on subject.

A resident in the 14700 block of Lamoine Drive in Jones Valley called to report male and female on foot in a fight in front of the caller’s house. Female made a gesture towards caller which he felt meant she wanted him to call law enforcement. Woman heavily pregnant—Male yellow shirt green pants.

A resident in the 14800 block of Ravine Rd in Jones Valley to report hearing a male and female in an intense fight inside their house across from caller. Female heard screaming about male taking away her phone and male heard stating he wants to kill somebody.

A call was received from a business in the 9300 block of Deschutes Rd in Palo Cedro. Caller said a subject told him if he contacts her again it will be the last thing the caller will do. States female is upset over civil disagreement between the two.

A resident in the 14400 block of Bear Mountain Rd in Jones Valley called to report ongoing harassment with neighbors and their grandson. Yelling profanities and being verbally abusive.

May 21