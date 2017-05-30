East Valley Times Sheriff Logs—May 22-29

These Sheriff Logs are daily abbreviated records kept by the county sheriff’s office of disturbances, police reports, and other reported criminal activity for the communities east of Redding.

May 22

A resident in the 10300 block of Lone Goose Lane in Palo Cedro called to report suspect left caller’s property in a 1999 Chevy Silverado after causing a fight. Caller states male is on probation and is not allowed on property.

A resident in the 32700 block of Rock Creek Rd in Manton called to report the theft of two dual sport dirt bikes and diesel fuel cans from property by unknown subjects.

A resident in the 11500 block of E. Stillwater Way called to report ongoing issue with neighbor under the influence coming onto caller’s property. Concerned due to property being under construction and having open ditches.

A resident in the 22000 block of Suncrest Ridge in Bella Vista called to report a Rottweiler and Queensland Healer came to caller’s property and bit his Chihuahua dog. Responsible dogs left and may live next door.

Another resident in the 22000 block of Suncrest Ridge in Bella Vista called to state neighbor took panel off of fence. Caller states ongoing neighbor dispute.

A resident in the 8100 block of Star Trek Drive in Shingletown called to report harassing text messages from his ex-wife. Caller would like deputy to contact her to tell her to stop.

A call was received to report hearing shouting in the area of Dogwood and Thumper Drives in Shingletown followed by three gunshots. Nothing else suspicious or seen.

May 23

CHP called to request animal regulations to respond to an accident on Hwy 299 E at Sugar Pine Camp Rd to pick up a Brindle Pitbull that was left in running car involved in an accident.

A resident in the 30800 block of Tinkerbell Lane in Shingletown called to report neighbor’s dog was in caller’s yard earlier that day. Neighbor started fight with caller’s husband and female state she could be on caller’s property whenever she wanted too and continued to let dog create waste in their yard.

A call was received to report while she was spending the night at a friend’s in the Brush Oak Lane and Islay Way area of Shingletown around 8:00 p.m. another female stole her wallet and cell phone. Caller later discovered this and subsequently recovered her wallet and cell phone back less $200 and the cell phone battery.

A call was received to report that upon retrieving items from home where he was evicted he found his $800 guitar was missing. Caller suspects brother has it and unable to confront him due to TRO.

A call was received to report an adult male down in a parking lot of a business in the 21900 block of Hwy 299 E in Bella Vista.

A resident in the 24800 block of Wilson Heights Rd in Bella Vista called to report the theft of an address post in front of her house.

A resident in the 30000 block of Hwy 44 in Shingletown called to state house was burglarized that day.

A call was received to report unknown male walked into his house in the Ranch Rd and Hwy 299 E in Round Mountain. Subject was badly burned and missing hair. Caller states subject he was calling for help and subject left on foot towards Ranch Rd. Caller states he lived across from substation.

May 24

A call was received to report the volunteer fire department in the 31900 block of Hwy 44 in Shingletown was burglarized between May 22-23.

A resident in the 22400 block of Golftime Drive in Palo Cedro called to state vehicle was burglarized while parked in his garage the previous night. Caller states possible left the garage door up. Cell phone, wallet, credit cards and money stolen.

A resident in the 21900 block of Coloma Drive in Palo Cedro called to report her cat was shot. Caller believes a neighbor is responsible.

A resident in the 32200 block of Battle View Drive in Manton called to report two hours prior an unknown subject entered caller’s gate and approached caller stating he was looking for work. Caller repeatedly asked subject to leave and armed herself with a pocket knife. Subject left and neighbors checked area. Subject associated with a white Chevy, also tried to enter another neighbor’s residence.

A resident in the 28200 block of Oak Run to Fern Rd in Oak Run called to report a neighbor, who had been drinking, pushed caller’s quad off a cliff damaging it and also damaged a stroller. Neighbor now back at his own residence.

A resident in the 20300 block of Pickford Way in Palo Cedro called to report a neighbor across from caller has been mowing lawn for hours. Is now just going back and forth along same patch of grass. Unknown if he is trying to annoy neighbors or is under the influence.

May 25

A call was received to report loud bass playing from the 21800 block of Berkeley Drive in Palo Cedro. Caller states ongoing problem and willing to sign complaint if needed.

A business employee in the 20200 block of Charlanne Drive in Palo Cedro called to state personal mail and other items found in business dumpster. Caller unsure if the person is responsible for dumping or it they are victim of burglary or theft and the suspect discarded property there.

A resident in the 10400 block of Daysha Way in Palo Cedro called to report unlocked vehicle broken into and fishing poles stolen valued of $350.

A resident in the 22000 block of Buena Vista Drive in Bella Vista called to report her boyfriend missing. He left the house on Feb. 23, 2017 at 8:30 p.m. She last spoke with him on cell at 11:00 p.m. that same night. He was supposed to return that morning to fill the propane tank. Caller has been calling his cell and it goes directly to voicemail. Caller has his three children at the house. Very out of the ordinary for him not to contact or return to their care.

May 26

A resident in the 7500 block of Joda Rd in Shingletown called to report his neighbor threw a rock and hit his vehicle while caller was taking his daughter to the bus stop. Ongoing with problems with neighbor.

A call was received to report squatters living in a cabin the 15700 block of Stagecoach Drive in Oak Run. Caller reports he went to the location to take pictures and found trailer and clothes hanging from line. Female came out of the cabin.

A resident in the 7600 block of Camino Oro in Millville called to report ongoing harassing phone calls from bill collector.

A call was received to report repo man pushed her away from her vehicle in the 30300 block of Hwy 299 E in Montgomery Creek while he was repossessing it.

A resident in the 33100 block of Sites Rd in Shingletown called to request personal contact to report burglary. Occurred sometime within the last week. No suspect information at this time. Will speak with neighbors.

A call was received to report a female has broken into the caller’s cabin in the 13200 block of Fern Rd E in Whitmore and is attempting to squat there.

A resident in the 22000 block of Los Robles Drive in Palo Cedro called to report wallet taken from unlocked vehicle that was parked in garage. Garage door was open.

A resident in the 33200 block of Northwood Way in Shingletown to report unauthorized charges to credit card.

A property owner in the 21200 block of Alice Lane in Bella Vista called to report her mother called her to say unknown male and female in a white pickup are parked in callers driveway setting up camp in the bed of truck.

May 27

A 911 call was received from the Hwy 44 /Ponderosa Way in Shingletown area to report a reckless driver—call taker heard male state “You almost killed someone back there.” No one talking to call taker. Voicemail only on callback.

A call was received from the 16200 block of Silverthorne Rd in Jones Valley to report male that he was helping the previous day took his wallet.

A resident in the 26900 block of Swede Creek Rd in Oak Run called to report husband and her in a fight. Caller attempting to leave and husband threw her keys. Suspect is back inside the house now with caller outside searing for keys.

A resident in the 32300 block of Hwy 44 in Shingletown called to state home burglarized. Will have a list ready for deputies of items missing.

A resident in the 8600 block of Camino Del Arroyo in Palo Cedro called to report a party is going on next door and vehicles are blocking the edges of the roadway. Caller also states subjects have been drinking and wandering onto caller’s property.

A called was received at 11:27 p.m. to report two subjects dressed in all black possibly looking into businesses in the area of Crossroads Drive and Old 44 Drive. Caller states last seen near Hydroponics business on foot. Caller could not state address or business name.

A resident in the 8800 block of Rising Way in Palo Cedro called to report ongoing issue with neighbor driving into caller’s driveway and continuously honking horn then leaving.

May 28

A resident in the 13900 block of Creek Trail in Jones Valley called at 1:56 a.m. to report unknown type vehicle seen parked at end of caller’s long driveway near their locked gate for about 10 minutes. Vehicle then shut off and caller saw possibly flashlights shining around. Vehicle then left going towards Bear Mountain Rd.

A resident in the 10700 block of Old Oregon Trail called at 4:12 a.m. to report a dark Honda Civic was shining high beams into caller’s house. When caller’s boyfriend went outside the vehicle sped away. Car last seen south bound on Old Oregon Trail. Possibly suspect is male who has been having problems with caller’s boyfriend.

A resident in the 9500 block of Winegar Rd in Palo Cedro called to report multiple shots heard in the area. Concerned to due to livestock and horses.

A daughter called to report her mother called that from the 11800 block of Earl Drive in Bella Vista to state a blue Chevy old Blazer showed up at the house. Male got out of car and was waving his arms and then caller’s mother heard a possible scream. Vehicle is still parked in driveway at house. Caller not comfortable mother checking to see if it is occupied or not.

May 29